Federal Circ. Upholds Validity Of Motion Tracking IP

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- A patent on motion tracking technology used in various types of military installations has survived the latest challenge over its validity, as the Federal Circuit determined on Tuesday that a combination of prior art did not make its asserted claims obvious.



An appellate court panel upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s October 2016 ruling that it would not have been obvious for an ordinarily skilled artisan to combine the teachings from a preceding patent and other prior art to develop the technology outlined in the...

