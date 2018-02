Trial Change Leads Del. High Court To Hear Discovery Appeal

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court decided to take up an interlocutory appeal Tuesday in a merger fraud case between two demolition and environmental remediation firms, saying issues over the use of discovery in a Chancery Court case were ripe for decision.



In an order from Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., the high court said that an appeal application from merger party NCM Group Holdings LLC over a lower court decision not to allow it to use discovery in the merger suit to support other litigation for entities...

