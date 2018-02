NY Joins States Suing EPA Over Clean Water Rule Delay

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- New York and several other states on Tuesday filed suit in New York federal court against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of failing to consider the full consequences or receive the necessary public input before suspending an Obama-era rule defining the Clean Water Act’s reach.



The lawsuit accuses the EPA of violating the Administrative Procedure Act by postponing the effective date of the Clean Water Rule, which defined the government’s authority under the Clean Water Act, until 2020. The suit says the agency not...

To view the full article, register now.