Trial Group Of The Year: Winston & Strawn

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:39 PM EST) -- During recent trials, Winston & Strawn LLP squeezed a nine-figure settlement out of the Walt Disney Co. over ABC News' "pink slime" reports, saved a pharmacy service provider from doom in a trade secrets case and allowed generic-drug makers to tap into Allergan's $1.5 billion dry-eye medication market, placing the firm among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm's meatiest case was a defamation brawl over Beef Products Inc.'s "lean, finely textured beef," which ABC News dubbed "pink slime" in a series of 2012...

To view the full article, register now.