UPenn Hospital Can't Yet Exit Brain-Damage Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming a University of Pennsylvania-owned hospital severely damaged an emergency room patient’s brain by making her wait hours for treatment, saying more evidence is necessary to resolve the matter.



U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage said the disputes surrounding plaintiff Dawn L. McClure’s claims for corporate negligence and violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act can only be resolved after an evidentiary record has been developed.



McClure has claimed that she was permanently...

