China Strikes Back Against US Safeguards At WTO

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Chinese government demanded compensation for new U.S. safeguard tariffs on solar panel components and washing machines on Tuesday, alleging that the Trump administration violated a number of World Trade Organization rules in erecting the new restrictions.



President Donald Trump inked the new tariffs last month, marking the first time in more than 15 years that the U.S. has enacted across-the-board safeguard restrictions. The White House has touted the new import curbs arising out of industry petitions as a way to shield U.S. production, while critics...

