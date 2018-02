FEMA Urged To Justify 'Inexplicable' Emergency Food Deal

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- House Oversight Committee Democrats said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had “inexplicably” awarded a $156 million post-hurricane emergency food contract to a one-person company with a history of poor performance, while urging their committee chair to make FEMA cough up documents on its hurricane responses in Puerto Rico.



The lawmakers — ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I. — requested in a letter that committee Chair Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., subpoena FEMA, saying they agency had failed, after more than three...

To view the full article, register now.