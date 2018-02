Jones Day Adds Ex-Cybercrime Prosecutor In Pittsburgh

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- Jones Day has brought in a former assistant U.S. attorney who helped lead the national security and cybercrimes unit in Pennsylvania’s Western District as of counsel in the firm’s Pittsburgh office.



James Kitchen joined the firm’s investigations and white collar practice this month after about two decades as a prosecutor in Texas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



“Jones Day was kind of the impetus for me to go into private practice. This is a firm that’s very well respected and there are elite lawyers here,” he told...

To view the full article, register now.