NM State University Can’t Ditch Feds’ Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 2:28 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday refused to give New Mexico State University and its board of regents a quick win in the federal government’s suit alleging a female ex-assistant coach in the school's track and field program was discriminated against by not being paid the same salary as her male colleagues.



U.S. District Judge James A. Parker denied the university’s bid for summary judgment in the U.S. Department of Justice's suit alleging the university violated Title VII by engaging in pay discrimination against Meaghan Harkins. He...

To view the full article, register now.