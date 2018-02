Commerce Keeps Tariffs On Several Countries' Steel Pipe

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Wednesday that it will keep in place certain anti-dumping measures implemented on various types of steel pipe imports from India, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea, as well as countervailing duties formerly leveled against imports of the products from Turkey.



Following a review launched in June of the previously established tariffs, Commerce’s International Trade Administration said in a Federal Register publication Tuesday that a revocation of the anti-dumping and countervailing margins against those countries “would likely lead to continuation or...

To view the full article, register now.