Apple, Cisco Partner With Insurers For Novel Cyber Coverage

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:40 PM EST) -- Apple and Cisco are teaming up with a pair of insurers to offer discounted cyber insurance policies for companies that submit to a risk assessment and use certain of the tech giants' products to help guard against threats such as ransomware and malware attacks, the companies said Monday.



The "industry-first offering" is designed to provide a "holistic" approach to cyber risk management, according to the partners, which also include global risk consulting firm Aon PLC and insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, or AGCS. The new coverage...

