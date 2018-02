DOL Sues Kansas Restaurants Over FLSA Violations

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor filed suit in Kansas federal court Tuesday alleging that a pair of Hibachi Boy Japanese Grill and More restaurants committed a number of wage-and-hour violations that flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act, including failing to provide proper overtime pay.



The six-page complaint accuses the entities and individuals behind two restaurants located in Derby and Wichita, Kansas, respectively, of failing to properly pay employees, pointing to several FLSA violations, such as paying certain workers below $7.25, even though that became the federal...

