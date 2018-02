Transportation Group Of The Year: Steptoe & Johnson

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- In 2017, Steptoe & Johnson LLP helped defend major railroads in antitrust and liability suits, and also helped airlines like Portugal's TAP and Japan Airlines navigate the complex international regulatory environment for air travel, as well as U.S. regulations, landing the firm among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.







Steptoe's transportation team, led by partner Linda Stein, boasts a deep bench of attorneys with expertise in issues related to aviation, railroad, trucking and autonomous vehicles.



The firm showcased its ability to draw on deep regulatory knowledge in...

