Investors Want Closing Of Millennium Labs Ch. 11 Blocked

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- Major investors in bankrupt lab testing company Millennium Lab Holdings II called on a Delaware judge Tuesday to keep open the company's already-confirmed Chapter 11, citing an ongoing appeal challenging third-party nondebtor releases in its more than $1.2 billion restructuring.



The objection, filed by an investor group led by Voya Investment Management, argued that the appeal “fatally undermines” the reorganized company’s claims that the bankruptcy has been fully and finally administered in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein’s court.



“Under well-established law, the pendency of the...

