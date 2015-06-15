Epic Beats Whistleblower's 'Woefully Deficient' FCA Suit

By John Kennedy

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- A whistleblower’s False Claims Act suit against health software company Epic Systems fails “the most basic test” for alleging fraud, a Florida federal judge said Tuesday as he permanently disposed of her “woefully deficient” complaint.

U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. found that former WakeMed Health employee Geraldine Petrowski failed to specify how Epic’s alleged fraud occurred. She’d claimed that Epic’s billing software allowed health care providers to double-bill for anesthesia, but the judge said her complaint included no credible evidence that any false claims...
Case Information

Case Title

Geraldine Petrowski v. Epic Systems Corporation


Case Number

8:15-cv-01408

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: False Claims Act

Judge

James S. Moody, Jr

Date Filed

June 15, 2015

