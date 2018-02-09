Securities Group Of The Year: Weil Gotshal & Manges

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 1:26 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP notched decisive victories in a string of high-profile securities cases over the last year, including the complete dismissal of a 10-year-old, $4 billion shareholder class action in one of the largest real estate investment trust leveraged buyouts ever and reversal of a $171 million trial verdict for energy giant Kinder Morgan, to earn a spot among Law360's 2017 Securities Groups of the Year.



The firm’s practice is based in New York and is comprised of more than 60 attorneys whose reach...

To view the full article, register now.