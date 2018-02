1st Circ. Won't Rethink Decision On Beetle Infestation

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday said it would not rethink its conclusion that the government did not have to get a property owner’s permission before removing 25 trees on his land as part of an effort to stop an infestation of beetles.



The court rejected George Evans’ petition for rehearing concerning a December ruling in which a panel of judges held that he could not claim the government agency tasked with pulling down trees vulnerable to an Asian longhorned beetle invasion was required to wait until...

