Toys R Us Gets OK On Store Closures, Employee Bonuses

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:05 PM EST) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge on Tuesday signed off on Toys R Us’ plan to close more than 180 stores nationwide and make $6.8 million in bonus payments to employees of the doomed stores.



Last month, the chain asked the court for authorization to close up to 182 of its approximately 880 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores — constituting approximately 6.9 million square feet of retail space — beginning this month, saying that the stores either had failed to meet company performance goals or...

To view the full article, register now.