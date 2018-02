Lawsuit Over $42M In Loans Could Kill $889M Greek Deal

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- American billionaire John P. Calamos Sr. has hit a Dutch investment shop he reportedly co-founded with an Illinois state court suit seeking “immediate repayment” of $42 million in loans, potentially upending an $889 million deal between the onetime partners to purchase a Greek insurance company.



In a complaint filed Wednesday, Calamos and fellow investor John S. Koudounis say EXIN Financial Services Holdings blew a Dec. 31 deadline for repayment while refusing to turn over accounting statements and other information about how the loans were being spent....

