Pakistan Loses Bid To Nix Arbitrators In Mining Row

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:44 PM EST) -- Pakistan can't disqualify arbitrators overhearing a dispute regarding its denial of a mining lease to an Australian joint venture, the governing body for an international arbitration tribunal has ruled in a decision that clears the way for the proceedings to resume.



The Administrative Council for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on Monday denied the country's bid to jettison all three members of the tribunal hearing the dispute, which was launched by Tethyan Copper Company Pty. Ltd. some six years ago and arose out of...

