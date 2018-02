Arbitral Hearing Set In $443M NAFTA Quarry Fight

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- The Permanent Court of Arbitration said Tuesday that a damages hearing has been set in the dispute between the Canadian government and a Delaware-based mining company to determine if the government must pay more than $443 million after it was found liable under NAFTA for denying the miner’s application to build a quarry and marine terminal.



The hearing on damages in the dispute between U.S. investors William Ralph Clayton, his three sons and their company, Bilcon of Delaware Inc., and the government of Canada will be held...

