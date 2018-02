NRG Scores $2.8B From Renewable Unit, Energy Plant Sales

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- NRG Energy Inc. on Wednesday said it will sell its renewables business and a handful of Southern energy assets in a pair of deals worth around $2.8 billion as part of a plan implemented last year to cut costs and create better shareholder value.



Princeton, New Jersey-based NRG will sell its renewable energy platform to a Global Infrastructure Partners fund for $1.38 billion. The deal includes the energy company’s controlling stake and 46 percent economic interest in NRG Yield Inc., as well as various renewable energy...

