NJ Broker To Be Resentenced For Gambling Client Money

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Wednesday ​ordered that an investment broker who gambled away his clients' money​ be resentenced after he successfully argued the lower court judge had not supported his reasons for imposing consecutive prison terms instead of concurrent ones.



The appellate court rejected arguments by Evan Kochav, who pled guilty to using money given to him for investments to gamble and pay personal expenses, that his plea should be set aside because of alleged issues with his counsel. But it did agree with Kochav that Morris...

To view the full article, register now.