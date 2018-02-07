The Latest On TCPA Exemption For Health Care-Related Calls

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 12:32 PM EST) -- In a ruling that could have major implications for patient outreach by the health care industry, on Jan. 22, 2018, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio held that prescription reminder calls are exempted from liability under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s “emergency purposes” exception.[1] If this ruling is followed by other courts, the long-term effect of this court’s decision has the potential to classify many, if not almost all, health care-related calls subject to the emergency exemption and, thus, outside of TCPA...

