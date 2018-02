Oncor Urges Texas Justices To Toss Energy Contract Row

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- Counsel for Oncor Electric Delivery Co. asked the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Wednesday morning to overturn a lower appellate court's ruling against it in a contract dispute over electric service to oil wells, saying that ruling would “destroy” the regulatory schemes for public utilities statewide.



Oncor argued that the lawsuit brought by Chaparral Energy LLC should be tossed because the Public Utility Commission of Texas is the only entity allowed to hear the dispute. Robert K. Wise of Lillard Wise Szygenda PLLC, arguing on...

