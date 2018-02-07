House Introduces Bill To Add Spectrum For Commercial Use

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- A bipartisan pair in the House of Representatives introduced a bill Wednesday intended to increase spectrum availability for commercial use, as well as change how current spectrum is allocated.



The Advancing Innovation and Reinvigorating Widespread Access to Viable Electromagnetic Spectrum, or AIRWAVES, Act from Reps. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., and Mike Doyle, D-Pa., would have the government auction off use of additional high- and mid-band spectrum and designate more high-frequency spectrum for unlicensed use. The legislation also sets aside some revenue from spectrum auctions for rural broadband...

