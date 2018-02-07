NBK Capital Partners Raises $75M For Real Estate Fund

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:43 PM EST) -- NBK Capital Partners has completed the first close of a new real estate fund, securing $75 million in commitments, which is half the company's total goal for the fund, according to an announcement from the Dubai-based private equity firm on Wednesday.



The company said contributors to the fund included pension funds, family offices, high net worth individuals and "prominent regional institutions."



"This all-weather conservative fund focuses on income-generating assets in noncyclical sectors and is designed to provide strong and stable returns for our investors," Yaser Moustafa,...

