New Paid Leave Plan Would Be Built On Social Security

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:23 PM EST) -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and two other congressional Republicans are working on a paid parental leave proposal that would let workers take time to care for newborn children by dipping in early to their Social Security benefits, lawmakers said Wednesday.



Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, discussed the plan, which was drafted by the Independent Women’s Forum, in a conference call with reporters. A Rubio policy staffer also spoke, saying the senator "had to be on an unexpected flight."



The IWF described the basics...

