FTC Nominees Focused On Mergers, Tech, Health Care

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s nominees to sit on the Federal Trade Commission told a Senate committee that, if confirmed, they would focus on assessing the agency’s merger review policy, high health care costs and new competition and consumer protection concerns arising from big data and advancing technology.



The four commissioner picks, who were formally nominated late last month, provided answers to questions posed by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, which were posted to the committee’s website this week. Joseph J. Simons, Trump’s choice to take...

To view the full article, register now.