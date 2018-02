Bill Aims To Open Path For Feds' Overseas Data Demands

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:44 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group in Congress on Tuesday took a crack at clearing up the debate at the heart of a U.S. Supreme Court case involving Microsoft over the federal government's ability to access user data stored abroad, rolling out proposed legislation designed to spur bilateral agreements with foreign governments to ease existing legal conflicts.



The introduction of the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data, or CLOUD, Act comes as the Supreme Court is gearing up to hear oral arguments at the end of the month in a dispute between...

