Dentons Rodyk Steers $304M Singapore Property Sale

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Singapore residential complex that has additional development potential has sold for SG$401.9 million ($304 million), a matter that Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP helped with on the sell side, according to an announcement from broker Colliers International Inc. on Wednesday.



The property, known as City Towers, includes 77 apartment units as well as a retail unit and a penthouse. Colliers said residential owners at City Towers will receive between S$2.78 million and S$11.5 million for each unit.



The site could see major redevelopment, Colliers said on...

