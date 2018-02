Tesla Demands Dealer Docs In Mich. Direct Auto Sales Fight

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- Tesla told a Michigan federal judge Tuesday that the Michigan Automobile Dealers Association shouldn’t be allowed to hide evidence about its lobbying efforts supporting a 2014 state ban on car manufacturers selling vehicles directly to consumers, a law the electric car maker insists was an “anti-Tesla” amendment.



Tesla Motors Inc. filed a brief supporting its motion to compel the dealers association to hand over documents and communications related to its support of the 2014 Michigan law, which Tesla claims was enacted for protectionist purposes and pushed...

