Fed. Circ. Shoots Down Adobe's Bid To Reverse Fee Denial

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a decision declining to award Adobe Systems Inc. attorneys’ fees in a patent infringement suit brought against it by a nonpracticing entity, just two days after hearing oral arguments.



Adobe last year appealed a California federal court’s decision that declined to award it attorneys’ fees after a judge dismissed Blue Spike LLC’s case alleging Adobe infringed four of its patents for digital fingerprinting with its online advertising products.



Oral arguments on Monday saw Adobe argue that the lower court...

