In Blow To Comcast, Vermont Finds It Can Regulate VoIP

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Vermont Public Utility Commission asserted its authority to regulate Voice over Internet Protocol services Wednesday, rejecting Comcast’s arguments that VoIP counts as an “information” service over which it has limited regulatory authority, and set up further proceedings to determine how VoIP services will be governed in the state.



Wednesday’s unanimous order by the three-member commission adopted, with some modifications, an agency hearing officer’s December 2016 recommendation to treat VoIP as a telecommunications service under federal law, instead of information services over which state regulation would...

