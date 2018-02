Chicago US Atty Says Forfeitures Neared $75M In 2017

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:57 PM EST) -- Forfeiture totals in the Northern District of Illinois neared $75 million for the past fiscal year, up 24 percent from the year before, according to figures released Wednesday by U.S. Attorney John Lausch.



The office collected $29.7 million in criminal actions, $28.7 million in civil actions and $16.07 million in asset forfeiture actions for fiscal year 2017 spanning Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2017, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. That total of $74.47 million was...

