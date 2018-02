DHS Report Calls For Added Surveillance Of 'At Risk' Sunnis

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- A draft version of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report published this week urges immigration officials to conduct long-term surveillance of Sunni Muslim immigrants who are deemed to have “at risk” backgrounds, but the agency said the document "improperly provided to the media" does not reflect its policy.



After focusing on 25 terrorism incidents in the U.S. from October 2001 through December 2017 that included perpetrators who were allegedly driven by “radical Sunni Islamist militancy,” the report speculates that “some” Muslim immigrants may have trouble “integrat[ing]”...

To view the full article, register now.