MD's Knowledge Of Risks Bars Hernia Patch Defect Claims

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging a hernia patch made by Davol and C.R. Bard was defective, saying the attending physician's knowledge of risks associated with the product thwarted the injured patient's “failure-to-warn” claim.



The appellate panel's decision upheld an order from a district court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, granting summary judgment to Davol Inc. and C.R. Bard Inc. in the 2013 suit brought by Norma and Nelson Olmo. Norma Olmo suffered painful internal injuries and had to...

To view the full article, register now.