SC Appeals Court Reopens Electroshock Med Mal Case

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:22 PM EST) -- A South Carolina appellate court on Wednesday revived a malpractice case that alleged years of electroshock treatments left a psychiatric patient with substantial memory loss, as the panel disagreed with the lower court that the patient filed the case past the legal deadline.



The appellate court opinion on Wednesday had a different take from the lower court’s on when the statute of repose’s six-year clock started ticking for Clair Craver Johnson, who is suing psychiatrist John Roberts and the Medical University of South Carolina, or MUSE....

