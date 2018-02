Vinson & Elkins Associates To Get Cravath-Scale Bonuses

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- Houston-based Vinson & Elkins LLP announced in a memo made public Wednesday that its associates would receive bonuses matching or in some cases exceeding those on the now-familiar scale established by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, which has remained the market standard for several BigLaw firms.



Associates who receive strong reviews or who logged an above-target numbers of hours, including work on pro bono matters, are eligible to receive between 1.1 and 1.35 times the standard class-level bonus amount, according to a memo apparently written by...

