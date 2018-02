La. Court Rejects Constitutional Challenge In Med Mal Row

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Louisiana appeals court on Wednesday rejected a constitutional challenge to a state statute limiting damages for “political subdivisions” in a suit accusing a hospital of being responsible for a woman’s brain damage, saying the woman’s parents failed to adequately explain how their rights were violated.



A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeal’s Third Circuit affirmed partial summary judgment granted to Opelousas General Hospital Authority and Nautilus Insurance Co. in a suit brought by Veronica and Joseph Billeaudeau accusing the hospital of misdiagnosing their daughter...

To view the full article, register now.