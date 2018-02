Tillerson To Form New State Dept. Cybersecurity Bureau

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is aiming to revamp the State Department's cybersecurity operations, telling a top House lawmaker Tuesday that he is planning to merge two existing offices into a new bureau that will broadly tackle cyberspace and digital economy issues.



On the heels of reports last year that Tillerson was planning to fold the Office of Cybersecurity Coordinator into another bureau tasked with handling economic and business affairs, the secretary informed House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., in a letter that he had...

