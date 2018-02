School Snags Win Against Insurer Over $10M Policy Trigger

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Anchorage School District has scored a quick win against Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. that will unlock $10 million in excess coverage, after an Alaska federal court ruled Wednesday that another insurer’s direct payout to an injured student was enough to activate the Starr policy.



ASD, which oversees most of the schools in the Anchorage area, held a $10 million excess liability policy with Starr when a student was “severely injured during wrestling practice” in 2014, according to Wednesday’s ruling.



The Starr policy has a...

