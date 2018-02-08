Consumer Attys Fear Mulvaney’s CFPB Could Leave Void

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 12:02 AM EST) -- Attorneys representing consumers fear that they are losing a key ally as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau changes gears to be more industry friendly under the leadership of Mick Mulvaney.



Mulvaney, the Office of Management and Budget director whose appointment as acting CFPB director is being challenged in court, has been open about wanting to alter the bureau’s stance as one that “pushes the envelope” in taking on aggressive enforcement actions and rulemakings to one that more completely takes into account the views of the businesses...

