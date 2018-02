Immigration Bill Roundup: Reunification, Salvadoran Status

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 4:11 PM EST) -- After President Donald Trump revealed his four-part plan for immigration reform in his State of the Union Address, legislators proposed their own immigration solutions in legislative measures that include an improved system for reuniting families and a status change for El Salvadorans.



The proposals in this edition of Immigration Bill Roundup come from the U.S. House of Representatives, where legislators have weighed in with measures that address a variety of immigration policies.



Family Reunification



Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., on Feb. 6 proposed legislation in the House...

To view the full article, register now.