Hudson’s Bay Co. Spurns $3.5B German Biz Takeover Offer

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. said Wednesday it will not accept an unsolicited $3.5 billion takeover bid for its German unit by Signa Holding GmbH, effectively ending the German company’s play for HBC’s retail and real estate assets in the country.



Hudson’s Bay’s board of directors unanimously rejected the offer from Signa, finding that a deal would not have been in the best interest of shareholders. Hudson’s Bay said the review of the proposed deal involved consultation with its own advisers, including an in-person meeting with...

