US Won't Excuse Indian Co. From Duties On Chinese Glycine

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has found that Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd. is not eligible to duck an anti-dumping duty order because the Indian company has failed to establish that its glycine products do not originate from China.



After preliminarily finding in August that Salvi could apply for import certification, which would have allowed it to avoid paying the 155.89 percent anti-dumping duty rate for Chinese glycine, Commerce continued to review the matter and determined that the company failed to establish that its products are not...

