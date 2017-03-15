ITS Money Transfer Patents Not Abstract, Fed. Circ. Told
ITS is appealing a February 2017 dismissal by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap of the company's lawsuit against online bank First Internet Bank of Indiana. Gilstrap adopted the recommendation of a magistrate judge who found the asserted patent claims invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision, which held that abstract computer ideas are unpatentable absent an inventive concept....
