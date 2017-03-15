ITS Money Transfer Patents Not Abstract, Fed. Circ. Told

By Bryan Koenig

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- Integrated Technological Systems Inc. pressed a Federal Circuit panel in oral arguments Wednesday to revive claims in four money transfer patents that the company contends were wrongly deemed abstract.

ITS is appealing a February 2017 dismissal by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap of the company's lawsuit against online bank First Internet Bank of Indiana. Gilstrap adopted the recommendation of a magistrate judge who found the asserted patent claims invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision, which held that abstract computer ideas are unpatentable absent an inventive concept....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Integrated Technological v. First Internet Bank of


Case Number

17-1795

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

March 15, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular