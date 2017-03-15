ITS Money Transfer Patents Not Abstract, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- Integrated Technological Systems Inc. pressed a Federal Circuit panel in oral arguments Wednesday to revive claims in four money transfer patents that the company contends were wrongly deemed abstract.



ITS is appealing a February 2017 dismissal by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap of the company's lawsuit against online bank First Internet Bank of Indiana. Gilstrap adopted the recommendation of a magistrate judge who found the asserted patent claims invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision, which held that abstract computer ideas are unpatentable absent an inventive concept....

