Ill. Women’s Clinic Hit With OT, Retaliation Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- The Women’s Health Institute of Illinois got slapped with a lawsuit in Chicago federal court Wednesday by a woman who claims the company is not paying its employees proper overtime wages and fired her in retaliation for requesting a medical leave of absence.



Jessica Spear’s putative class and collective action says she and other current and former employees of WHII and its medical billing component, Medipro Billing and Consulting Ltd., regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but “were not always paid” time-and-a-half for all...

To view the full article, register now.