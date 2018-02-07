Auto Parts Supplier Sues CBP For Seizing ‘Lawful’ Parts
LKQ Corp. said that despite its “many attempts to explain the lawfulness of its repair grilles,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to seize the grilles under the guise of trademark violations. But the supplier claimed it is protected under design patent licenses as well as “well-recognized” trademark doctrines of functionality and repair, which...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login