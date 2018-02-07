Auto Parts Supplier Sues CBP For Seizing ‘Lawful’ Parts

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- An automobile parts supplier accused the government of illegally seizing its imported repair grilles in a suit in Delaware federal court Wednesday, saying the parts are not counterfeit but “lawful replacement parts.”



LKQ Corp. said that despite its “many attempts to explain the lawfulness of its repair grilles,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to seize the grilles under the guise of trademark violations. But the supplier claimed it is protected under design patent licenses as well as “well-recognized” trademark doctrines of functionality and repair, which...

