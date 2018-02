Disney Says It’s Not Liable For Blinding By Toy It Didn't Make

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- Disney's merchandising unit asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday to be removed from a lawsuit brought by a man who said he was partially blinded by the broken wing of a flying Tinkerbell doll because the company had nothing to do with making the toy.



Disney Consumer Products Inc. filed a motion asking to be dropped from the suit brought by Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, resident Troy Knecht because the company had nothing to do with the production or distribution of the toy, the Disney Fairies Light Up...

